Egypt to press ahead with air strikes after Christians attacked
May 30, 2017 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egypt made clear on Monday, May 29 that it planned to press ahead with air strikes against Islamist militants in neighbouring Libya who it says were responsible for killing Egyptian Christians in an ambush last week, Reuters said.
Libyan military commanders said Egyptian jets hit the Libyan city of Derna on Monday, continuing attacks that began hours after masked men boarded vehicles driving dozens of people to a monastery in the southern Egyptian province of Minya on Friday and killed 29.
A witness said on Monday one air attack hit the western entrance to Derna and two others hit Dahr al-Hamar in the city's south.
"The air strikes are joint ones between the Libyan National Army and Egyptian army," said Ahmad Messmari, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army, an eastern Libyan faction allied with Egypt.
An Egyptian military spokesman, Colonel Tamer al-Refaei, said anyone who plotted what he called terrorist violence against Egypt was not beyond the reach of the military.
"Anyone sponsoring terrorism will be punished no matter where they are," he told the state-owned Ahram newspaper. "We have not announced the cessation of military operations against terrorist training camps."
Libyan operational commander Brigadier Abdulsalam Al-Hasi told Reuters the strikes targeted Majlis Mujahideen Derna and Abu Salim brigade, two local Libyan groups allied with al Qaeda.
Refaei said the military was not targeting a specific militant group because it did not differentiate between various factions.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt had targeted militant bases in Libya "to get rid of them and to limit their ability to threaten Egypt's national security".
Speaking at a news conference in Cairo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Shoukry said Egypt looked forward to "Russia utilising all of its available capabilities to work together to get rid of terrorism".
Photo: AP
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
“Paddington 2” family comedy unveils star-studded first teaser (video) In "Paddington 2", the Peruvian bear does a series of bizarre jobs to buy a perfect present for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday.
Karlovy Vary lineup to feature Krauze, Ovashvili, Khlebnikov Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck will receive the festival’s President’s Award. The event runs June 30 to July 8.
The father of Android says it has “forced us to fight” with technology “Rubin has some core principles for his company that would make the two-billion-device Android ecosystem a lot better,” The Verge said.
Dell’s Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one ready for VR Dell is launching one such machine in the form of the Inspiron 27 7000, which packs all of the ports you'll need to push pixels to an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.