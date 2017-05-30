// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hundreds of homes destroyed as storm hits Bangladesh

Hundreds of homes destroyed as storm hits Bangladesh
May 30, 2017 - 13:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A tropical storm lashed southern Bangladesh on Tuesday, May 30 destroying hundreds of poorly built homes in some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal, officials said. No casualties were immediately reported, The Associated Press said.

Tropical Storm Mora started crossing the country's southern coastal region early in the day. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year, with more than 1,000 shelters set up in several districts, including Cox's Bazar and Chittagong. More than 20,000 volunteers were on hand.

Cox's Bazar's chief government administrator, Ali Hossain, said the storm destroyed hundreds of homes on Saint Martins Island after it started hitting the area around midnight Monday.

Saint Martins public representative Nur Ahmed said strong winds flattened many homes. About 8,000 residents moved to storm shelters and hotels. "We have no news of any casualties in the area so far," he said.

Many of the 22,000 people on Cox's Bazar's Moheshkahli Island, where 10,000 people died in a cyclone in 1991, moved to shelters.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 89 kilometers (55 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 117 kph (73 mph).

Photo: AP
Related links:
AP. Storm hits Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of homes
 Top stories
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Turkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalitionTurkey wants ouster of U.S. envoy for anti-IS coalition
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Warming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The GuardianWarming U.S. ties with Kurds stoke Turkish border tensions: The Guardian
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
 Articles
‘Emperor’ who ate his enemies

Cannibalism as cultural norm

 Most popular in the section
Earth's radio signals may be protecting it from space radiation
NASA’s Juno mission discovers Jupiter is really weird
Media Luna nabs “Volver” star Carmen Maura’s “Oh Mamy Blue”
World Economic Forum calls to raise retirement age to at least 70
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
“Paddington 2” family comedy unveils star-studded first teaser (video) In "Paddington 2", the Peruvian bear does a series of bizarre jobs to buy a perfect present for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday.
Karlovy Vary lineup to feature Krauze, Ovashvili, Khlebnikov Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck will receive the festival’s President’s Award. The event runs June 30 to July 8.
The father of Android says it has “forced us to fight” with technology “Rubin has some core principles for his company that would make the two-billion-device Android ecosystem a lot better,” The Verge said.
Dell’s Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one ready for VR Dell is launching one such machine in the form of the Inspiron 27 7000, which packs all of the ports you'll need to push pixels to an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.