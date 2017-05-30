Nominations open for 2018 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nominations are open for the 2018 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, a global humanitarian award granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors. The Aurora Prize is seeking the stories of selfless individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage, commitment and impact at personal risk for the sake of others.

Anyone can nominate a candidate who they believe has risked their life, health, freedom, reputation or livelihood to make an exceptional impact on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes. A description of the Prize criteria and selection process can be found here https://auroraprize.com/en/prize/detail/nominatenow. Nominations for the 2018 Aurora Prize will close on September 8, 2017.

The call-to-nominate comes one day after the 2017 Aurora Prize was presented to Dr. Tom Catena at a ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday, May 28. Dr. Catena was presented with the Prize by world-renown poet, singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, in the presence of the esteemed members of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee.

Each year the Aurora Prize will honor a Laureate who will receive a $100,000 grant, as well as the unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by nominating organizations that inspired their work to receive a $1,000,000 award.

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was established in 2015 by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 – 1923).