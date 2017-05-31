// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russia fires missiles at IS targets from Mediterranean

Russia fires missiles at IS targets from Mediterranean
May 31, 2017 - 10:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday, May 31, according to Reuters.

Russia had warned the United States, Turkey and Israel before launching the missiles, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Photo: AFP
