President, FAST discuss technology development in Armenia
May 31, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), including the founders and members of the board of trustees, representatives of consulting council and the Executive Director, presidential press service reports.
At the meeting, the Executive Director, architect of innovative ecosystems Armen Orujyan presented the foundation’s formation process and introduced the members of the board of trustees and consulting council among whom are leading Armenian scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs from around the word; he also briefed the meeting participants on the foundation’s goals and programs.
According to the Executive Director, the foundation aims to coordinate and promote the activity of Armenian scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide to create and develop favorable environment for technological innovations in Armenia, as well as mobilize scientific, technological and financial opportunities of Armenian and international scientific communities.
The meeting participants further exchanged views on the effective organization of the foundation’s activity and discussed the necessary conditions, mechanisms and opportunities to implement the expected objectives.
President Sargsyan expressed his joy over the idea eventually turning into a reality through forming a council, finding an executive director with the relevant experience and ability to unite potential.
Philantropist and businessman Ruben Vardanyan announced the creation of the Foundation in September 2016.
Top stories
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
Partner news
Latest news
Helmer Doug Liman shares details about 'Edge of Tomorrow 2' He said that "Edge of Tomorrow 2" may be smaller than the first, with the sequel focusing more on Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's characters than the action.
New “Game of Thrones” season 7 stills unveiled The new photos feature a closer look at Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke),
Britain's May seeks deals with Saudi Arabia May began her three-day Middle East tour on Monday in Amman, where she touted cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group.
Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal, source says The decision will put the United States in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants in the Paris Climate Agreement.