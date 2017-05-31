President, FAST discuss technology development in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), including the founders and members of the board of trustees, representatives of consulting council and the Executive Director, presidential press service reports.

At the meeting, the Executive Director, architect of innovative ecosystems Armen Orujyan presented the foundation’s formation process and introduced the members of the board of trustees and consulting council among whom are leading Armenian scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs from around the word; he also briefed the meeting participants on the foundation’s goals and programs.

According to the Executive Director, the foundation aims to coordinate and promote the activity of Armenian scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide to create and develop favorable environment for technological innovations in Armenia, as well as mobilize scientific, technological and financial opportunities of Armenian and international scientific communities.

The meeting participants further exchanged views on the effective organization of the foundation’s activity and discussed the necessary conditions, mechanisms and opportunities to implement the expected objectives.

President Sargsyan expressed his joy over the idea eventually turning into a reality through forming a council, finding an executive director with the relevant experience and ability to unite potential.

Philantropist and businessman Ruben Vardanyan announced the creation of the Foundation in September 2016.