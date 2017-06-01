Germany, China pledge to boost ties amid Trump concerns
June 1, 2017 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Germany and China vowed on Thursday, June 1 to expand their partnership, pledging to continue to fight climate change hours before U.S. President Donald Trump announces whether Washington will quit a global climate deal, Reuters said.
Germany is the first stop for Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on a European tour that comes amid growing concern in Germany over some of Trump's policies, especially on climate change and protectionism.
"China has become a more important and strategic partner," Merkel said at a joint news conference with Li, pointing to political, economic, social and cultural ties.
"We are living in times of global uncertainty and see that we have a responsibility to expand our partnership in all the different areas and to push for a world order based on law," she said.
The two leaders held wide-ranging talks that covered issues including trade, a European Union-China investment deal, civil rights, the North Korea crisis and climate change. They also signed a multitude of business deals.
"We are both ready to contribute to stability in the world,"
As the world awaits Trump's decision on climate change after he denounced the Paris pact in his 2016 presidential campaign, Li said China was committed to tackling the issue, both via the Paris Agreement and by setting national targets.
"China will stand by its responsibilities on climate change," he told reporters in Berlin, according to a German translation.
At the weekend G7 summit of wealthy nations, European and Canadian officials warned Trump that the United States risked ceding global leadership on combating climate change to China if it withdrew from the Paris accord.
Merkel vented her frustration with Trump on Sunday after what she described as unsatisfactory talks at the meeting of G7 leaders, saying Germany - and Europe - could no longer completely rely on traditional allies. Since then she has hosted Li and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
"The Mountain Between Us" trailer features Idris Elba, Kate Winslet (video) In the film, stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain.
“GOT” season 7 Stark family photo may reveal major spoiler Speculation has arisen that Arya has a showdown with Little Finger and kills him, after all the horrible things he did to her family.
Paris to host Art of Armenia auction featuring ancient artifacts Among the lots featured are a bronze helmet of the King of Urartu Sarduri II (764 -735 B.C.) and silver tetradrachm of King Tigranes the Great.
NASA’s 1st mission to touch the sun to launch in 2018 NASA still has some work to do testing the Parker Solar Probe before it's ready to go, but it won't be too long before it heads to the sun.