Gunfire and explosions heard at tourist complex in Philippines
June 1, 2017 - 23:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There have been reports of gunfire and explosions at a tourist complex in the Philippines. Police and Swat teams were deployed to Resorts World Manila at about 01:30 local time (17:30 GMT), CNN Philippines reports citing BBC News.
Staff at one hotel told the outlet a masked gunman was on the second floor, firing at guests.
The Philippines Fire Protection Bureau confirmed reports of a fire in the same area.
News site Rappler.com is reporting that several people have been wounded.
The complex wrote on Twitter: "Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.
"The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.
"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times."
A spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely.
No group has yet said it was behind the incident.
Resorts World Manila features multiple hotels and bars, as well as a casino, shopping centre and cinema.
Pictures have emerged on social media which show plumes of smoke pouring from one building.
A source at the scene told Reuters that an evacuation was under way.
The US state department has tweeted a warning to citizens, stating: "Reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news."
It advised people to "check in with family/friends on social media to let them know you are safe".
The incident comes as the Philippines army is fighting militants linked to the so-called Islamic State group for control of the city of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao.
Photo: Getty Images
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Arcade Fire launch mysterious “Live From Death Valley” stream Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also updated their ‘Reflektor’-era Instagram account and rebranded it as “everythingnowco”.
Corey Taylor gives update on new Slipknot music Slipknot’s last album was 2014’s “.5: The Gray Chapter”. Now, in a new interview with 97.1 The Eagle, the frontman has news for fans.
Star-studded “Murder on the Orient Express” unveils 1st trailer (video) The ensemble cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench and Johnny Depp among others.
Carey Mulligan to star in war correspondent film “On the Other Side” The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.