Gunfire and explosions heard at tourist complex in Philippines

PanARMENIAN.Net - There have been reports of gunfire and explosions at a tourist complex in the Philippines. Police and Swat teams were deployed to Resorts World Manila at about 01:30 local time (17:30 GMT), CNN Philippines reports citing BBC News.

Staff at one hotel told the outlet a masked gunman was on the second floor, firing at guests.

The Philippines Fire Protection Bureau confirmed reports of a fire in the same area.

News site Rappler.com is reporting that several people have been wounded.

The complex wrote on Twitter: "Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.

"The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times."

A spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely.

No group has yet said it was behind the incident.

Resorts World Manila features multiple hotels and bars, as well as a casino, shopping centre and cinema.

Pictures have emerged on social media which show plumes of smoke pouring from one building.

A source at the scene told Reuters that an evacuation was under way.

The US state department has tweeted a warning to citizens, stating: "Reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news."

It advised people to "check in with family/friends on social media to let them know you are safe".

The incident comes as the Philippines army is fighting militants linked to the so-called Islamic State group for control of the city of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao.