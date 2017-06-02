Dozens of fleeing civilians killed, injured by IS mortar fire in Mosul
June 2, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least seven civilians were killed and 23 wounded by Islamic State mortar shells as they tried to flee Mosul's militant-controlled Zanjili district on Thursday, June 1, Iraqi police said, according to Reuters.
Zanjili is part of the enclave that remains in the hands of Islamic State in the northern Iraqi city, alongside the Old City centre and the Medical City hospitals complex.
U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces retook eastern Mosul in January and began a new push on Saturday to capture the enclave where about 200,000 people are trapped, regularly dropping leaflets telling families to flee.
The wounded from Zanjili were taken to a field clinic, a police officer told Reuters, adding that more people could have been killed while trying to flee. They were part of the first group of civilians who have managed to escape.
Several dozen other civilians managed to reach government-held lines unhurt, using the same exit route, the officer said.
The population in the Islamic State-held enclave live in harrowing conditions, running low on food, water and medicine, and with limited access to hospitals, the United Nations said on Sunday.
The militants began moving their prisoners out of the Medical City district as Iraqi forces advanced on them, two residents speaking by phone said, asking not to be identified.
Islamic State used basements in the Medical City as jails for former army and police officers and also people violating a code of conduct which forbids such activities as selling cigarettes and smoking.
The militants ordered dozens of families living in Zanjili district to move into the Old City to prevent them escaping toward the Iraqi forces, a resident told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Mosul offensive, now in its eighth month, has taken much longer than expected, with Iraqi government advances slowed by the need to avoid civilian casualties.
The fall of the city would, in effect, mark the end of the Iraqi half of the ''caliphate'' declared in 2014 over parts of Iraq and Syria by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in speech from a historic mosque in Mosul's old city.
In Syria, Kurdish forces backed by U.S.-air strikes are besieging Islamic State forces in the city of Raqqa, the militants' de facto capital in that country.
The militants have been countering the offensive with suicide car and motorbike bombs, snipers, booby-traps and mortar fire.
About 700,000 people, about a third of the pre-war city's population, have already fled, seeking refuge either with friends and relatives or in camps.
Photo: AP
Top stories
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli to open theme park The park will be based on the popular film My Neighbor Totoro, embodying the movie's theme of "respecting and embracing nature".
Netflix cancels Wachowski's sci-fi series “Sense8” after 2 seasons The show revolved around a group of strangers with an unusual connection, and as a result required costly around the world filming.
Artashes Minasian among European Chess Championship round 3 leaders The European Individual Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup.
Angelina Jolie may star in Universal's “Bride of Frankenstein” Universal Monster Universe/Dark Universe has tapped Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem to star in several of its horror projects.