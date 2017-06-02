Brexit impact “manageable” for EU economies, German govt study says
June 2, 2017 - 17:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union will be "manageable" for the German and EU economies even though some economic sectors will be more seriously affected, according to a study commissioned by the German economics ministry, Reuters reports.
"Even under unfavorable conditions, Brexit will be manageable for the EU and German economies," economics minister Brigitte Zypries said in a statement on Friday. "That is partly due to the current good economic environment."
Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivize the bloc to give London generous market access after its departure.
