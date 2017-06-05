Philippine lawmakers ask Supreme Court to annul martial law
June 5, 2017 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Philippine opposition lawmakers petitioned the Supreme Court on Monday, June 5 to review and nullify President Rodrigo Duterte’s imposition of martial law in the southern third of the country, The Associated Press reports.
The petition filed by six House lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman said there was no revolution or invasion where public safety required the declaration of martial law and suspension of the writ of habeas corpus. It said the proclamation contained “fatal inaccuracies and falsities.”
The petitioners said Congressional leaders and the majority of lawmakers allied with Duterte were derelict in their constitutional duty by refusing to convene a joint session of Congress to vote whether or not to revoke the martial law proclamation.
Duterte made the declaration May 23 after extremists allied with the Islamic State group laid siege to Marawi city. The declaration lasts through mid-July but could be extended with the consent of Congress.
The martial law proclamation said the militants openly attempted to remove that part of the country from its allegiance to the Philippine government by taking over a hospital, establishing several checkpoints in the city, burning down certain government and private facilities, and flying the flag of the Islamic State group in several areas.
But the petitioners said even the military admitted the conflict in Marawi was precipitated by troops’ operation to neutralize or capture Isnilon Hapilon, a high-profile militant commander. They also said the claim that militants took over a hospital and Duterte’s claim that a local police chief was decapitated both turned out to be wrong.
Top stories
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Warner Bros. gives approval to fan-made Voldemort film The film follows the origin story of Voldemort, offering an in-depth look at how he becomes an evil dark wizard in the first place.
Toyota working on developing flying cars (video) Toyota has been exploring a range of new tech and transportation options, including luxury yachts under its Lexus brand.
Sony building full-frame digital camera for pro filmmakers The camera arrives in early 2018, and it's likely to be expensive compared to other high-end cameras (Sony's own F65 sold for $65,000 when new in 2011).
Depeche Mode cover David Bowie during triumphant London Stadium gig (video) The only UK show announced so far for their 2017 ‘Spirit’ tour, the synth pop legends took East London by storm during their colorful and dramatic set at the stadium.