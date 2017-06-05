Iran calls for peaceful solution to Gulf crisis
June 5, 2017 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran says rising tensions among its Arab Gulf neighbors threaten the interests of everyone in the region and has called for “political and peaceful methods” to resolve the crisis, The Associated Press reports.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Egypt, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, June 5, accusing the gas-rich nation of supporting regional terrorist groups. The four nations also moved to cut off Qatar’s land, sea and air routes to the outside world.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted on the ministry’s website as calling for a “clear and explicit dialogue” among the feuding nations.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the recent developments in a phone conversation.
Top stories
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Queen, Blur, The Beach Boys and more join “Baby Driver” OST Baby Driver follows a music-obsessed getaway driver, who times his bank robbery escapes to an eclectic selection of songs.
The British Museum brings the works of Hokusai to the big screen Hokusai’s most famous image, known as “The Great Wave”, is as widely known and copied as Leonardo’s Mona Lisa and Constable’s Haywain.
India hopes new rocket can carry astronauts into space The space agency’s director, A.S. Kiran Kumar, said it is the heaviest rocket and satellite to be launched from India.
Anna Laudel Contemporary exhibits works by Fernando Botero The exhibition displays critically acclaimed works by Botero which have never previously been exhibited in Turkey.