Czechs, responding to attacks, plan to reinforce police

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech government has approved a plan to reinforce the country’s police forces following a wave of terror attacks in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, The Associated Press reports.

Interior Minister Milan Chovanec says the long-term plan is meant for police to be able to face “new security threats such is terrorism.”

One of the plan’s goals is to increase the number of officers by 10 percent from 40,000 to 44,000.

Prime Minister Boshuslav Sobotka said on Monday, June 5 the reinforcement should also help boost security at the country’s nuclear plants and improve police capabilities in the fight against cybercrime.

London police have raided raid two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night car attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. Seven people were killed by the three attackers, and 21 remain in critical condition.