Australia's Turnbull says Melbourne siege 'a terrorist attack'
June 6, 2017 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday, June 6 police were treating a deadly siege in the southern city of Melbourne as an "act of terrorism" after a claim by the Islamic State group that one of its fighters was the gunman responsible, Reuters says.
Police shot dead gunman Yacqub Khayre, who they said had a long criminal history, on Monday after he killed a man in the foyer of an apartment block in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, and held a woman hostage inside.
Senior officials confirmed that Khayre had been acquitted of a plot to attack a Sydney army base in 2009 and was on parole for a violent home invasion at the time of Monday's siege.
"This terrorist attack by a known criminal, a man who was only recently released on parole, is a shocking, cowardly crime," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in the capital, Canberra.
"It is a terrorist attack and it underlines the need for us to be constantly vigilant, never to be deterred, always defiant, in the face of Islamist terrorism," he said.
Australian police also said they were investigating the siege as act of terrorism after Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq news agency. They identified Khayre as a 29-year-old Australian of Somali heritage.
Amaq said the attack was launched because of Australia's membership in a U.S.-led coalition fighting against the militant Islamist group in Syria and Iraq.
Police said they were investigating whether Khayre had any established links with the group.
Top stories
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
Amazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming globally You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Steam brings virtual reality to macOS SteamVR on Mac gives the same room-scale tracking as the existing Windows and Linux variants.
Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp film lands at Amazon Amazon has picked up film rights to the script, written by Flint Wainess and named to the 2016 Black List.
"A Star Is Born" on-set pics feature Lady GaGa, Bradley Cooper GaGa will portray an aspiring singer Ally in the film, while Cooper will play Jackson Maine, the aging rocker she falls in love with.