Armenian president: PM Karapetyan has no reason to resign
June 6, 2017 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister Karen Karapetyan has no reason to resign, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan told reporters on Tuesday, June 6.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of a brand new Tumo center in Koghb community, the president rejected allegations suggesting strained relations with Karapetyan.
Describing the claims as imaginary, Sargsyan said the ruling Republican party (RPA) works in a "healthy environment," Panorama.am reports.
Earlier, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov refuted that Karapetyan has twice submitted a letter of resignation and that president Serzh Sargsyan has refused to accept it both times.
