Third London Bridge attacker named
June 6, 2017 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The third London Bridge attacker has been named as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man, according to BBC News.
Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Radouane, 30, both from Barking were the other two attackers.
Meanwhile, another victim has been named as Australian Kirsty Boden, who her family said ran towards London Bridge in an effort to help people.
Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack which began at 21:58 BST on Saturday night, June 3.
NHS England said 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.
Butt and his two accomplices drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.
All three men were shot dead by police within eight minutes of receiving a 999 call.
Butt had featured in a Channel 4 documentary The Jihadis Next Door, broadcast last year.
Radouane was a chef who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar and police said he claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.
All 12 people arrested on Sunday after the London attack have now been released without charge.
On Tuesday, counter-terror officers were searching a property in Ilford, east London, after entering the address at around 01:30 BST. No arrests had been made, police said.
