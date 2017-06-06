UN accuses IS of executing 163 civilians in Mosul on June 1
June 6, 2017 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday, June 6 accused the Islamic State group of murdering 163 civilians to prevent them from fleeing Iraq's western Mosul last week, AFP reports.
"The brutality of Daesh and other terrorist groups seemingly knows no bounds," said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, using an Arabic acronym for IS.
"Yesterday, my staff reported to me that bodies of murdered Iraqi men, women and children still lay on the streets of the al-Shira neighbourhood of western Mosul, after at least 163 people were shot and killed by Daesh to prevent them from fleeing," he said in his opening address to the UN Human Rights Council.
"My staff have also received reports of missing people from this neighbourhood," he added, without providing further details.
His spokesman Rupert Colville told AFP that the killings were believed to have taken place on June 1.
IS seized Mosul in 2014, and the operation that began last October to retake the city has pushed hundreds of thousands of residents to flee their homes.
Iraqi forces have retaken all but a handful of areas around the Old City in western Mosul, but the jihadists are fighting in densely populated areas, and have used civilians as human shields at various points in the battle.
The United Nations warned at the end of May that up to 200,000 civilians may still be trapped in IS-held areas, facing shortages of food, water and medicine as well as deadly danger from the battle for the city.
Zeid on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms the cowardly and sickening attacks perpetrated against innocent people by callous terrorists operating in many parts of the world."
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Al Pacino to star as Penn State coach Joe Paterno in new HBO movie Paterno, often referred to as JoePa, is widely regarded as one of the best college football coaches of all time.
Sundance horror thriller “Kuso” lands at Shudder for July release “Kuso” depicts the aftermath of LA’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America.
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.
Renaissance master's rediscovered sketch offered at Bonhams sale Despite his short career, Parmigianino is regarded as one of the most original artists of the Italian Renaissance.