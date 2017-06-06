// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey's Erdogan talks with leaders in bid to lower Qatar tension

Turkey's Erdogan talks with leaders in bid to lower Qatar tension
June 6, 2017 - 16:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with the leaders of Qatar, Russia, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on lowering tension, presidential sources said, after Arab powers cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants, Reuters reports.

"The importance of regional peace and stability was underlined in the talks, as well as the importance of focusing on the path of diplomacy and dialogue to lower the current tension," the sources said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, June 5 opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Turkey has good relations with Qatar as well as several of its Gulf Arab neighbors and Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday that Ankara wanted to help resolve the dispute.

After the talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said late on Monday they called for dialogue and compromise.

Erdogan also spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the emirs of Qatar and Kuwait. The sources said Erdogan would continue his contacts on the issue.

U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in KarabakhTurkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
“Live” food

Crawling ants and wriggling fish

Al Pacino to star as Penn State coach Joe Paterno in new HBO movie Paterno, often referred to as JoePa, is widely regarded as one of the best college football coaches of all time.
Sundance horror thriller “Kuso” lands at Shudder for July release “Kuso” depicts the aftermath of LA’s worst earthquake nightmare through music, special effects and animation to take a look at the dark history of America.
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.
Renaissance master's rediscovered sketch offered at Bonhams sale Despite his short career, Parmigianino is regarded as one of the most original artists of the Italian Renaissance.