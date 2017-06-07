// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian Norway Chess R1 game ends in a draw

Levon Aronian Norway Chess R1 game ends in a draw
June 7, 2017 - 12:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The round 1 match between Armenia's Levon Aronian and Fabiano Caruana of the United States ended in a draw at the Altibox Norway Chess tournament.

Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) was the only winner on Tuesday, June 6, defeating Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri.

Magnus Carlsen vs Wesley So, Vladimir Kramnik vs Sergey Karjakin, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs Viswanathan Anand all ended in draws.

The first six rounds of the tournament are held in the Norwegian town of Stavanger.

