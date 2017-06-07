Armenia sends more aid to war-torn Syria
June 7, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Under president Serzh Sargsyan's decree, a new batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to Syria on Wednesday, June 7, the defense ministry said in a statement.
A Russian Il-76 plane carried a total of 18 tons of assistance, mainly food, which will be distributed among those affected by the crisis.
Representatives of the ministry of defense and that of emergency situations also flew to Syria to help organize the process of distributing the packages.
Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to Syria for several times in the past, all with the help of the Russian Air Force.
