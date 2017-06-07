Moscow: 'Zero' evidence Russian hackers involved in Qatar crisis
June 7, 2017 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow on Wednesday, June 7 dismissed allegations that Russian hackers helped spark the diplomatic crisis around Qatar, after CNN reported that US officials believed they planted a false news story, Reuters says.
"We're getting tired of reacting to unsubstantiated banalities," Andrei Krutskikh, a Kremlin advisor on cybersecurity, told the Interfax news agency.
"Whatever happens it is hackers. It's a stale claim and as ever there is zero evidence, and conclusions are drawn before the incident is even investigated," he said.
CNN reported on Tuesday that US intelligence officials believe Russian hackers planted a false news story that led Saudi Arabia and several allies to sever relations with Qatar.
FBI experts visited Qatar in late May to analyse an alleged cyber breach that saw the hackers place the fake story with Qatar's state news agency, the US broadcaster said.
The report included comments from the emirate's ruler which seemed friendly to Israel and Iran and cast doubt on how long US President Donald Trump would remain in office.
Saudi Arabia then cited the false item as part of its reason for instituting a diplomatic and economic blockade against Qatar, the report said.
Russian hackers are currently at the centre of international attention after allegations the Kremlin launched cyberattacks aimed at swaying the US presidential vote last year.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it was behind hacking attacks against the US and a raft of other alleged cyber breaches abroad.
Top stories
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Bowman Sculpture opens exceptional exhibit of works by Auguste Rodin The exhibit aims to underline the great master’s enduring sculptural legacy with significant works ranging from the early years to his late abstracted figures.
“Bram Stoker's Dracula” scribe to get honor at Cayman Film Festival Francis Ford Coppola’s all-star take on the vampire tale turns 25 this year, and the movie will be feted at this year’s CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival.
Tesla teases what the Model Y could look like At the shareholders meeting, Elon Musk said Tesla actually made a mistake deriving Model X from the Model S platform.
Ischia Festival to honor Italian-American icon Armand Assante The festival will also honor Assante’s latest film, Ulugh Beg: The Man Who Unlocked the Universe with their Best Documentary Award.