Philippines says may break Islamist militants' siege of Marawi City soon
June 8, 2017 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The siege of Marawi City in the southern Philippines could be over soon because the logistics of the Islamist militants holed up there have been disrupted and they have been reduced to a "small resistance," Reuters reports.
Major General Carlito Galvez, head of the military command in Western Mindanao region, told a news conference in Marawi City that troops had entered three areas from which the pro-Islamic State fighters had pulled back.
"We saw food, IEDs, mobility assets. Considering we have paralyzed logistics capability, we are looking at the possibility that the end will be near," he said.
He added that the military believed "more or less 100" civilians were still being held hostage by the militants.
Top stories
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook's new maps to help responders during natural disasters In order to achieve this, Facebook has created three different types of maps to help authorities track down survivors after a natural disaster.
Amazon lent $1 billion to third-party sellers to boost sales Amazon's loans range from $1,000 to $750,000. Sellers have said interest rates are between 6 percent and 14 percent.
IBM's computing power to tackle the world's biggest problems Science for Social Good covers issues like improving emergency aid and combating the opioid crisis, and the projects all use AI to develop solutions.
Armenian parliament approves anti-corruption bill in first reading NA deputy speaker and co-author of the bill Arpine Hovhannisyan said that opposition parties will be able to nominate a candidate by consensus.