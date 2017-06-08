Breivik to take his case to European court - lawyer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik will appeal his human rights case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, Breivik's lawyer Oeystein Storrvik said on Thursday, June 8, according to Reuters.

"We will take this case to Strasbourg as soon as possible," he told Reuters.

The Norwegian Supreme Court earlier said it would not take up the appeal protesting Breivik's prison conditions.