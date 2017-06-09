// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hunt for crashed Myanmar plane survivors enters third day

Hunt for crashed Myanmar plane survivors enters third day
June 9, 2017 - 10:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Search and rescue efforts for a plane that crashed off Myanmar's southern coast entered a third day on Friday, June 9, as hopes faded of finding survivors after 31 bodies were pulled from the water, AFP reports.

Most of the dead retrieved from the Andaman Sea were women and children after a fraught search by navy ships, planes, helicopters and fishing boats hampered by heavy rains.

A statement from the army chief's office posted on Friday said workers had found the bodies of 21 women, eight children and two men, along with parts of a military transport plane.

The Chinese-made Shaanxi Y8 military aircraft, which was carrying 122 people, disappeared on Wednesday afternoon around 30 minutes after take off from the southern city of Myeik on its way to the commercial hub of Yangon.

More than half of the passengers were from military families, including 15 children, according to the army. The remainder were soldiers and flight crew.

On Thursday recovery workers carried bodies on stretchers back to shore in a grim procession met by solemn lines of locals and relatives waiting under heavy skies on the beach.

"Our three fishing boats carried (them) from the navy ships. I felt sorry when I saw the bags, I have a family as well," said fisherman Min Oo.

The bodies, covered in white plastic sheets, were taken to a military hospital in nearby Dawei town.

Relief work was expected to restart on Friday despite more rains lashing the coast.

Related links:
AFP. Hunt for Myanmar plane wreck survivors enters third day
 Top stories
Turkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisherTurkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisher
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Sweden drops rape probe against Julian AssangeSweden drops rape probe against Julian Assange
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
 Articles
Bridge of Courageous Hearts

Tested by sledgehammers and cars

 Most popular in the section
NASA’s Juno mission discovers Jupiter is really weird
World Economic Forum calls to raise retirement age to at least 70
G7 leaders end summit split on climate change
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pandora Premium adds AutoPlay feature for iOS and Android The idea was good enough that Spotify released out the same feature earlier this year, months before Pandora Premium even rolled out.
Naomi Watts as manipulative therapist is Netflix's "Gypsy" trailer (video) She is joined by the likes of Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, Poorna Jagannathan and Karl Glusman.
Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian village According to the village chief, no casualties have been reported, with only several of the house roofs having been damaged.
Bruce Willis’ “Death Wish” remake lands November launch “Hostel” director Eli Roth helmed the “Death Wish” remake and former MGM co-chairman Roger Birnbaum is producing.