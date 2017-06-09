Armenia calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan over Karabakh conflict
June 9, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The international community’s targeted assessment of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be followed by sanctions against Azerbaijan, Armenia’s deputy parliament speaker, Republican Party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said on Thursday, June 8.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in a statement released on May 18 gave an assessment of the current situation on the Karabakh line of contact, addressed to Azerbaijan.
Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States cited "information collected from multiple reliable sources" which proved that Azerbaijan initiated the latest escalation on the contact line.
“Azerbaijan has been derailing the negotiation process for years,” Sharmazanov told reporters after a session of RPA Executive body, Aysor.am reports.
“Clearly, Azerbaijan is the unconstructive side in the conflict, so I believe sanctions must follow the international community's assessment as Azerbaijan continues threatening the regional security.”
