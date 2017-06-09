Levon Aronian, Anish Giri draw in Norway Chess round 3
June 9, 2017 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian vs Anish Giri fight ended in a draw, the same result as the other four games in round three of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament.
Friday, June 9 is the first rest day.
The pairings for round four on Saturday are Aronian-Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura-Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Giri-Viswanathan Anand, Fabiano Caruana-Vladimir Kramnik, and Wesley So- Sergey Karjakin.
Top stories
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Number of suspected cholera cases hits 100,000 in Yemen, WHO says “The cholera outbreak is making a bad situation for children drastically worse,” said Meritxell Relano, UNICEF’s Representative in Yemen.
Pandora Premium adds AutoPlay feature for iOS and Android The idea was good enough that Spotify released out the same feature earlier this year, months before Pandora Premium even rolled out.
Naomi Watts as manipulative therapist is Netflix's "Gypsy" trailer (video) She is joined by the likes of Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, Poorna Jagannathan and Karl Glusman.
Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian village According to the village chief, no casualties have been reported, with only several of the house roofs having been damaged.