Levon Aronian, Anish Giri draw in Norway Chess round 3

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian vs Anish Giri fight ended in a draw, the same result as the other four games in round three of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament.

Friday, June 9 is the first rest day.

The pairings for round four on Saturday are Aronian-Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura-Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Giri-Viswanathan Anand, Fabiano Caruana-Vladimir Kramnik, and Wesley So- Sergey Karjakin.