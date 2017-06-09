Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian village
June 9, 2017 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops on Thursday, June 8 opened fire towards the village of Baghanis in Armenia’s Tavush province, village chief Narek Sahakyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
“The fire started at around 9:00 pm and lasted some two hours. Machine guns were chiefly used in the shelling which was directed towards Baghanis,” Sahakyan said.
According to him, no casualties have been reported, with only several of the house roofs having been damaged.
On the evening of April 28, the border village of Baghanis, Tavush province was subjected to intensive Azerbaijani shelling.
