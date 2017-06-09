China vigilant as two U.S. bombers fly over South China Sea
June 9, 2017 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China said on Friday, June 9 it was monitoring U.S. military activities in the South China Sea, after two U.S. bombers conducted training flights over the disputed waters, Reuters reports.
The U.S. Pacific Command said on its website that two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew a 10-hour training mission from Guam over the South China Sea on Thursday, in conjunction with the Navy's USS Sterett guided-missile destroyer.
The exercise comes after a U.S. warship in late May carried out a "maneuvering drill" within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea.
The U.S. military conducts such "freedom of navigation" patrols to show China it is not entitled to territorial waters there, U.S. officials said at the time.
The latest exercise was part of Pacific Command's "continuous bomber presence" program, but it did not give details on where it was conducted, and did not refer to it as a freedom-of-navigation operation.
"China always maintains vigilance and effective monitoring of the relevant country's military activities in the South China Sea," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the United States.
"China's military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability," it said.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, a stance contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
The United States has criticized China's construction of islands and build-up of military facilities there, concerned they could be used to restrict free movement and extend China's strategic reach.
U.S. allies and partners in the region had grown anxious as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had held off on carrying out South China Sea operations during its first few months in office.
Top stories
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Cézanne masterpiece to lead “Actual Size” sale "Baigneuses, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire au fond" is estimated to bring £4 – 6 million as the cover-lot of Sotheby’s inaugural Actual Size sale.
Iggy Pop, Oneohtrix Point Never team up for new track (video) The film is called “Good Time” starting Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh with direction coming from Josh and Benny Safdie.
Armenia justice reforms a priority for EU, envoy says The ambassador stressed the importance of the fight against corruption and the strengthening of the judicial system.
Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” hits one billion streams on Spotify At present, it looks likely that Major Lazer‘s Lean On could be the next song to join the illustrious club, currently sitting on 991,000,000 streams.