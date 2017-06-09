Britain's May vows to stay on despite election blow

PanARMENIAN.Net - A defiant Prime Minister Theresa May vowed Friday, June 9 to form a new government to lead Britain out of the EU despite losing her majority in a snap general election and facing calls to resign, AFP reports.

"What the country needs more than ever is certainty," May said after the shock outcome of Thursday's vote.

The Conservative leader had called the election in a bid to extend her majority and strengthen her hand in the looming Brexit negotiations, but her gamble backfired spectacularly.

Although winning the most seats, her centre-right party lost its majority in parliament, meaning it will now rely on support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Sterling plunged against the dollar and the euro on Friday as the election result created even more uncertainty over the whole Brexit process.

But May vowed to "fulfil the promise of Brexit", in a statement outside her Downing Street office after seeking permission from the head of state Queen Elizabeth II to form a new government.

"It is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that," she said.

"This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal."

May made no reference to her party's damaging losses, leading the Evening Standard, edited by former Tory finance minister George Osborne, to splash the front-page headline "Queen of Denial".