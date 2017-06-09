Britain's May vows to stay on despite election blow
June 9, 2017 - 18:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A defiant Prime Minister Theresa May vowed Friday, June 9 to form a new government to lead Britain out of the EU despite losing her majority in a snap general election and facing calls to resign, AFP reports.
"What the country needs more than ever is certainty," May said after the shock outcome of Thursday's vote.
The Conservative leader had called the election in a bid to extend her majority and strengthen her hand in the looming Brexit negotiations, but her gamble backfired spectacularly.
Although winning the most seats, her centre-right party lost its majority in parliament, meaning it will now rely on support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
Sterling plunged against the dollar and the euro on Friday as the election result created even more uncertainty over the whole Brexit process.
But May vowed to "fulfil the promise of Brexit", in a statement outside her Downing Street office after seeking permission from the head of state Queen Elizabeth II to form a new government.
"It is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that," she said.
"This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal."
May made no reference to her party's damaging losses, leading the Evening Standard, edited by former Tory finance minister George Osborne, to splash the front-page headline "Queen of Denial".
Top stories
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian football team arrives in Montenegro for FIFA qualifiers match The Armenian football team arrived in Podgorica on June 9 for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match against the Montenegrins.
J. Levine to auction rare, lost Jackson Pollock painting on June 20 Since January 2016, Josh Levine has been on a quest to authenticate the unsigned Pollock.
Cézanne masterpiece to lead “Actual Size” sale "Baigneuses, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire au fond" is estimated to bring £4 – 6 million as the cover-lot of Sotheby’s inaugural Actual Size sale.
China vigilant as two U.S. bombers fly over South China Sea The U.S. Pacific Command said two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew a 10-hour training mission from Guam over the South China Sea.