Cyprus talks to resume in Geneva on June 28, UN says
June 10, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders will return to Geneva on June 28 for talks aimed at tackling some of the thorniest issues in the way of a historic deal on the reunification of Cyprus, AFP reports.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the talks with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, who heads the island's internationally recognized government, and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci, the UN announced on Friday.
Guterres persuaded the two leaders to return to the negotiating table during a four-hour meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Sunday.
Guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and Britain will also attend, as will a representative of the European Union as an observer.
UN envoy Espen Barth Eide on Monday said the two-year diplomatic effort to reach a settlement was in its "final mile."
The leaders will have to decide on "giving final accommodations and concessions that haven't been given before," he said.
The UN-led talks hit a wall in late May after the sides failed to agree on the terms to advance the reunification talks toward a final summit.
A key stumbling block remains new security arrangements that would address Greek Cypriot demands for a withdrawal of Turkish troops as a priority and Turkish Cypriot insistence that other issues should be addressed first.
The negotiations are aimed at creating a new federation in Cyprus.
Top stories
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” remake Disney – who own the rights to the Aladdin franchise – are currently in pre-production with the new film.
NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official “Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.
Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s” adds season 5 cast Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart will all join the upcoming season, though no details on their characters have been revealed.
Alice Cooper teases “Paranoic Personality” on new album “Paranoic Personality” marks a return to the Cooper's classic rock roots as the 69-year-old lambasts a number of personal attacks predicting his downfall.