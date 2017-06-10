Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic released after one season

PanARMENIAN.Net - Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released by Manchester United on Friday, June 9 after his impressive first season in English soccer was curtailed by a serious knee injury, which could keep him out until 2018, The New York Times reports.

The decision was announced by the Premier League, which published the list of players being retained and released by clubs.

Ibrahimovic, 35, scored a team-high 28 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season, including a double in United’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the English League Cup final.

His last game for United was against Anderlecht in April in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, during which Ibrahimovic was carried off on a stretcher with ruptured cruciate ligaments. He is unlikely to return until January and was on crutches as United beat Ajax, 2-0, in the Europa League final in Stockholm last month to qualify for the Champions League — a trophy he still has not won during his illustrious career.

Ibrahimovic, a former star for the Swedish international team, joined United as a free agent on a one-year deal, with the option of a second season. The extension had not been triggered by the time he got injured against Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic will continue his rehabilitation from injury at the club, leaving open the possibility that United could sign him on a short-term deal for the second half of next season.

United already has a replacement striker in Marcus Rashford, and potentially Anthony Martial, while the English club has been linked with a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

All top-flight clubs were required to notify the Premier League by May 29 about which players they were keeping, and which they would be letting go when their contracts expire on June 30.