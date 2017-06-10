Armenia: Russia, France, U.S. “must take concrete measures” on Karabakh
June 10, 2017 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation matures for the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries to take concrete measures instead of just issuing statements on the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said on Saturday, June 10.
Nalbandian was meeting the co-chairs - ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States - as well as Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Yerevan.
According to the minister, although the mediators’ targeted assessment of Azerbaijan’s aggression was not the first one, Azerbaijan continues ignoring the co-chairs appeals.
The co-chairs in a statement released on May 18 gave an assessment of the current situation on the Karabakh line of contact, addressed to Azerbaijan.
The ambassadors cited "information collected from multiple reliable sources" which proved that Azerbaijan initiated the latest escalation on the contact line.
Nalbandian said a situation is maturing which makes it compulsory for the mediators to take measures to contain Azerbaijan’s destructive and provocative policies.
Prior to the meeting with Nalbandian, Popov, Visconti, Hoagland and Kasprzyk met with Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan.
