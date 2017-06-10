Iran's Aseman Airlines finalizes deal with Boeing to buy 60 planes
June 10, 2017 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country’s Aseman Airlines has finalized a deal to purchase 60 planes from the American company Boeing, The Associated Press reports.
The Saturday, June 10 report said that the planes will be delivered in two batches and the first batch will consist of 30 737 passenger planes to be delivered in 2019.
This is the second deal between the Chicago-based Boeing and an Iranian airliner since a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers went into practice in 2016.
In December Iran Air, the country’s flag carrier, finalized a $16.6 billion deal with Boeing to purchase 80 passenger planes.
In September, Washington granted permission to Boeing and its European competitor Airbus to sell billions of dollars worth of aircraft to Iran.
