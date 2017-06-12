Myanmar recovers more bodies from crashed plane
June 12, 2017 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Myanmar rescuers have recovered the bodies of about half of the 122 people who were on board a military plane that went missing after it crashed into the Andaman Sea last week, the army said on Monday, June 12, Reuters reports.
The Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane crashed into the sea last Wednesday when it was carrying 122 soldiers, family members and crew on a weekly flight from several coastal towns to Myanmar's largest city, Yangon.
The number of bodies retrieved so far rose to 62 on Monday as the hunt for the plane stretched into a sixth day, the military said on its official Facebook page. Nine children were among those found.
While the cause of the incident has yet to be confirmed, Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Sunday there was "a very big cloud" near the plane crash site, according to his official Facebook page.
He did not elaborate.
"The crashed plane was expected to be found soon as it crashed in the country's territory and some evidences were collected," he said.
Myanmar authorities had rejected offers of help from several countries including China, the state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said on Sunday.
Some bodies pulled from the waters off Myanmar's southern coast were cremated last week as relatives and friends mourned the identified victims in the coastal town of Dawei.
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
Lana Del Rey previews new song “Change” The preview takes the form of a short Instagram video in which Del Rey can be seen listening to the song before joining in and singing along.
The Killers premiere new song “Run For Cover” (video) Speaking of the track last year, Brandon Flowers revealed that “Run For Cover” was originally written to appear on “Day & Age.”
Armenia says “highly values” Russia’s role in Karabakh settlement process Armenia continues to work with Russia and other Minsk Group co-chairing countries for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Nalbandian said.
Halsey nabs No. 1 album on Billboard 200 The set is Halsey's second studio album and the follow-up to 2015's "Badlands", which debuted at No. 2 with 115,000 units.