UAE exempts Qataris married to Emiratis from expulsion order: report
June 12, 2017 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Arab Emirates will not deport Qataris who are married to Emirati nationals, Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National reported on Monday, June 12, a week after severing ties with Doha and giving Qataris 14 days to leave, Reuters says.
In the worst Gulf Arab crisis for years, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, cut diplomatic as well as travel and trade ties with Qatar, accusing their fellow Gulf state of supporting Iran and funding Islamist groups. Doha denies the charges.
Before the decision Gulf Arab citizens could easily travel, reside and work across the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The restrictions have left thousands of Qataris cut off from relatives in a region where cross-border marriages are common and Gulf rulers refer to each other as "brothers".
"Qataris married to Emiratis will not be deported," The National wrote on Monday, without giving a source for the information. "UAE airports and borders have been ordered to allow any Qatari citizens who are immediate relatives of Emiratis to pass through," it added.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.
The move appears to be part of recent efforts to lessen the human toll of the rift. On Sunday authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain said they were setting up hotlines to help families with Qatari members, without elaborating.
Saudi state news agency SPA reported late on Sunday that King Salman has ordered authorities to "take into consideration humanitarian situations of Saudi-Qatari joint families," appearing to clarify the previous announcements. Bahrain issued a similar statement on its state news agency.
Saudi Arabia also said that Qataris who wanted to perform Islamic pilgrimages were also exempt from the measures and would be allowed into the Kingdom as normal.
Qatar said on Saturday it would not expel citizens of the countries that had cut ties with it.
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
P Diddy tops Forbes' Celebrity Rich List for 2017 The rest of Forbes' list is less surprising, with Queen Bey hitting second place with $105m thanks to the critically-acclaimed and iconic visual album “Lemonade.”
BBC One favorite “Poldark” back at top of Sunday's drama ratings New six-part drama “The Loch” took second place with 5 million viewers, ahead of Channel 4's The Handmaid's Tale with 1 million.
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.