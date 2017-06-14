Sessions vehemently denies Russia collusion claims
June 14, 2017 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vehemently denied Tuesday, June 13 that he colluded with an alleged Russian bid to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump's favor, AFP reports.
"I have never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States," Sessions told a closely-watched hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
"The suggestion that I participated with any collusion, that I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served with honor for 35 years, or to undermine the integrity of our democratic process, is an appalling and detestable lie."
Addressing allegations that he had unreported meetings with Russian officials while he advised the Trump campaign, Sessions said he had already acknowledged two meetings last year with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
But he denied an alleged third encounter with Kislyak, at an April 27, 2016 reception for Trump at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.
"I did not have any private meetings nor do I recall any conversations with any Russian officials at the Mayflower hotel," he told the panel.
"Though I do recall several conversations that I had during that 'Free Speech' reception, I do not have any recollection with meeting, talking to the Russian ambassador or any other Russian officials."
