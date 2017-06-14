Philippines: U.S. troops on the ground near besieged city
June 14, 2017 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armed U.S. troops are on the ground near the besieged Marawi City in the Philippines, but they are in a support role and not participating in fighting Islamic State militants, Reuters cited a Philippines military spokesman as saying on Wednesday, June 14.
"There are some U.S. personnel who are operating equipment to provide information on situation awareness to our troops," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told a news conference.
"I do not know the exact number and the specific mission. They are allowed to carry rifles for self-defense. But they are not allowed to fight, they only provide support," he said.
The Philippines military said on Tuesday that Islamist militants hold 20 percent of the Marawi City, disputing an earlier claim by Islamic State's news agency Amaq that its "fighters are spread in more than two-thirds" of the southern town.
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
Everything Everything, The Libertines to headline By The Sea Festival The festival, which is based at Margate’s Dreamland theme park, will take place over the weekend of Friday September 29 until Sunday October 1.
Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music in bizarre trailer vid (video) Meanwhile, frontman Josh Homme has compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, also describing it as “uptempo”.
“One Less God” wins top prize at Dances With Films “One Less God,” directed by Lliam Worthington, centers around a terrorist takeover of a hotel in India, based on true events.
New ropeway system may be built in Yerevan Sirekan Ohanyan said they are currently working with Lyon city hall and the urban development agency to make the project more realistic.