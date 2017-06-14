Philippines: U.S. troops on the ground near besieged city

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armed U.S. troops are on the ground near the besieged Marawi City in the Philippines, but they are in a support role and not participating in fighting Islamic State militants, Reuters cited a Philippines military spokesman as saying on Wednesday, June 14.

"There are some U.S. personnel who are operating equipment to provide information on situation awareness to our troops," Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told a news conference.

"I do not know the exact number and the specific mission. They are allowed to carry rifles for self-defense. But they are not allowed to fight, they only provide support," he said.

The Philippines military said on Tuesday that Islamist militants hold 20 percent of the Marawi City, disputing an earlier claim by Islamic State's news agency Amaq that its "fighters are spread in more than two-thirds" of the southern town.