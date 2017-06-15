Russia ready for constructive dialogue with U.S., Putin says
June 15, 2017 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, June 15 Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States, Reuters reports.
"We do not view USA as our enemy," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens.
Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he added.
