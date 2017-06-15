Trucks readied to send polio vaccine for IS-held Syria, UN says
June 15, 2017 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A UN humanitarian aid adviser for Syria says trucks are being prepared to ship polio vaccine into Islamic State group-held areas of Deir Ezzor governorate following confirmation of a “very dangerous” outbreak of the virus, The Associated Press reports.
Jan Egeland made the comments to reporters Thursday, June 15 in the wake of the confirmation announced last week by the World Health Organization of two cases in Deir Ezzor of a polio strain derived from vaccines that mutated under weakening health and immunization conditions.
He said 58 acute flaccid paralysis cases, a possible symptom of polio, had been reported in Deir Ezzor this year through June 6.
Egeland said “it’s one of the remarkable things” of Syria’s war that people have been reached with vaccines, even in the Deir Ezzor and Raqqa governorates held by IS.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
“The Conjuring”’s Crooked Man getting his own spin-off Mike Van Waes will be writing “The Crooked Man,” which takes its story from one written by James Wan.
Warhol's first self portrait to be offered at Sotheby's In the early 1960s the legendary Pop art pioneer had achieved renown for his candid portrayals of luminaries.
RPA urges political correctness over EU envoy’s election remarks Sharmazanov added, however, that Armenia is grateful to the European Union for its assistance in the process of the country’s democratization.
“Little Prince” watercolours top 500,000 euros at Paris auction The Paris auction included several other Another Saint-Exupery lots, including a set f of 11 preparatory drawing for the iconic book which went for 104,000 euros.