U.S. Senate's Iran sanctions are breach of nuke deal: Iranian official
June 16, 2017 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Senate's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran is an "unquestionable" violation of a nuclear deal reached in 2015 between Tehran and six major powers including the United States, Iranian media quoted a senior Iranian official as saying, according to Reuters.
The Senate approved on Thursday, June 15 the sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and other activities not related to the international nuclear agreement.
"The U.S. Senate’s move is unquestionably in breach of both the spirit and the letter of the nuclear deal," Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reported by media as saying on Friday.
"The Iranian committee tasked with monitoring the accord will certainly examine the congressional move and come up with a decent response."
The U.S. legislation still must pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.
Trump has in the past called the nuclear agreement between Tehran and the major powers "the worst deal ever negotiated". Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions.
The United States and its regional ally Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of subverting regional security. Iran also accuses its arch foes, Washington and Riyadh, for promoting Islamist militancy in the region.
"America is trying to cover up the repeated defeats it has suffered from Iran in Iraq and Syria,” Velayati said.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Partner news
Latest news
David Grossman wins Man Booker Int’l Prize for stand-up comic novel Chosen from 126 titles, it tells of a stand-up comedian living in a small Israeli town who falls apart on stage in front of an audience.
Sean Bean joins second season of period drama “Medici” Jon Cassar will direct and produce four of the eight episodes of the new “Medici,” whose first season starred Dustin Hoffman.
"Transparent" hit series unveils season 4 teaser trailer (video) According to the official logline, in season 4 the Pfeffermans go on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.
Turkey's PM slams protest march led by opposition leader Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the head of the secular Republican People's Party, should respect the judiciary's decision.