Greek PM says euro zone debt deal good market signal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday, June 16 the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief, Reuters reports.

"It was a decisive step, for the country exiting from this crisis. It was a clear step of confidence for the markets," Tsipras said during a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.