// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Greek PM says euro zone debt deal good market signal

Greek PM says euro zone debt deal good market signal
June 16, 2017 - 16:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday, June 16 the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief, Reuters reports.

"It was a decisive step, for the country exiting from this crisis. It was a clear step of confidence for the markets," Tsipras said during a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Related links:
Reuters. Greek PM Tsipras says euro zone debt deal good market signal
 Top stories
U.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. Marshals arrest two Turks for attack on peaceful protesters
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Turkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in KarabakhTurkish General who died in Sirnak helicopter crash fought in Karabakh
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Small glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: studySmall glass of wine or beer a day increases breast cancer risk: study
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Partner news
 Articles
Nine months in the Pacific

Supporting women to overcome life changing events

 Most popular in the section
Turkish PM's family owns $140 million in foreign assets: publisher
Iran's Aseman Airlines finalizes deal with Boeing to buy 60 planes
Japan growth rate revised down but business spending improves
China's economic growth remains resilient amid slowdown concerns
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
David Grossman wins Man Booker Int’l Prize for stand-up comic novel Chosen from 126 titles, it tells of a stand-up comedian living in a small Israeli town who falls apart on stage in front of an audience.
Sean Bean joins second season of period drama “Medici” Jon Cassar will direct and produce four of the eight episodes of the new “Medici,” whose first season starred Dustin Hoffman.
"Transparent" hit series unveils season 4 teaser trailer (video) According to the official logline, in season 4 the Pfeffermans go on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.
Turkey's PM slams protest march led by opposition leader Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as the head of the secular Republican People's Party, should respect the judiciary's decision.