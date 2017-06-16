Putin sarcastically offers political asylum to James Comey

PanARMENIAN.Net - Wading into the furor surrounding the investigations of the Trump White House, President Vladimir Putin used a national call-in show Thursday, June 15 to disparage what he called U.S. “political infighting” that is blocking better relations with Russia, The Washington Post reports.

The Russian leader even sarcastically offered political asylum to fired FBI Director James Comey.

Putin mixed the tough talk with benevolent promises about the Russian economy to disgruntled callers complaining about decrepit housing and low salaries during the four-hour marathon intended to burnish his father-of-the-nation image. But the 64-year-old wouldn’t say if he plans to seek another term in the 2018 election, although he is widely expected to do so.

Putin reaffirmed his denial of allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 U.S. election, saying that Russia has openly expressed its views and hasn’t engaged in any covert activities.

He also tried to turn the tables on the U.S., saying it has sought to influence Russian elections by funding nongovernmental organizations as part of its aspirations for world domination.

“Turn a globe and point your finger anywhere, you will find American interests and interference there,” he said.

Putin also likened Comey to Edward Snowden, a contractor who leaked thousands of secret documents from the National Security Agency and has been living in Russia since being granted asylum in 2013.

“It sounds and looks very weird when the chief of a security agency records his conversation with the commander in chief and then hands it over to media via his friend,” Putin said.

“What’s the difference then between the FBI director and Mr. Snowden?” he asked. “In that case, he’s more of a rights campaigner defending a certain position than the security agency chief.”

On an acerbic note, he added that if Comey “faces some sort of persecution in connection with that, we are ready to offer political asylum in Russia to him as well.”

The remarks reflected Putin’s frustration with the investigations into alleged links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. The inquiries have dogged the White House, shattering Moscow’s hopes for improving ties with Washington.

He called the allegations a reflection of “exacerbating political infighting.”

On a conciliatory note, Putin added that Russia still hopes for normalization of ties with the U.S.

“We don’t see America as our enemy,” he said.