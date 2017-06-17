Putin says early to speak about retaliation against new U.S. sanctions
June 17, 2017 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday, June 17, according to Reuters.
The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously earlier this week for legislation to impose new sanctions on Moscow and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions.
"This will, indeed, complicate Russia-American relations. I think this is harmful," Putin said, according to RIA.
In an interview with Rossiya1 state TV channel, excerpts of which were shown during the day on Saturday, Putin said he needed to see how the situation with sanctions evolved.
"That is why it is premature to speak publicly about our retaliatory actions," RIA quoted him as saying.
Russia and the West have traded economic blows since 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and lent support to separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.
The West imposed economic and financial sanctions that battered the rouble and the export-dependent economy. Moscow retaliated by banning imports of Western food, which also hit ordinary Russians by spurring inflation, and barred some individuals from entering Russia.
The threat of a new wave of sanctions emerged this month as U.S. policymakers backed the idea of punishing Russia for alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and for supporting Syria's government in the six-year-long civil war.
Putin had previously dismissed the proposed sanctions, saying they reflected an internal political struggle in the United States, and that Washington had always used such methods as a means of trying to contain Russia.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
“Concussion” director to helm “Filthy Rich” bestseller adaptation “Filthy Rich” is Patterson’s 2016 nonfiction true-crime best-seller about Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who employed underage girls as masseuses.
Libyan coastguard rescues more than 900 migrants "A coastguard patrol intercepted five inflatable boats and a wooden vessel carrying 906 migrants at dawn on Friday," General Ayoub Qassem said.
Guillermo del Toro's “Book Of Life” getting a sequel Director Jorge R Gutierrez's original story of a childhood love triangle was a surprise smash, and even earned a prestigious Golden Globe Award nomination.
Iran expects to sign gas deal with Total "within weeks" "Iran and Total are summing up the discussions on signing the contract for the development of phase 11 of South Pars," said Zanganeh.