Iraq captures border crossing with Syria from IS
June 17, 2017 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi military says it has captured a border crossing with Syria from the Islamic State group, The Associated Press reports.
Tribal forces and border police, supported by Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition aircraft, took part in the operation to take the al-Waleed crossing, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement Saturday.
Al-Waleed, in the far west of Iraq, fell to the Islamic State group in 2015, giving the militants full control of the Iraq-Syria border, which they vowed to erase as part of their ambition to build a caliphate.
In recent months the militants have been coming under increasing pressure in the country’s western deserts from government forces.
