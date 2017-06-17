Iraq captures border crossing with Syria from IS

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi military says it has captured a border crossing with Syria from the Islamic State group, The Associated Press reports.

Tribal forces and border police, supported by Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition aircraft, took part in the operation to take the al-Waleed crossing, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement Saturday.

Al-Waleed, in the far west of Iraq, fell to the Islamic State group in 2015, giving the militants full control of the Iraq-Syria border, which they vowed to erase as part of their ambition to build a caliphate.

In recent months the militants have been coming under increasing pressure in the country’s western deserts from government forces.