U.S. alerts citizens of heightened security in Istanbul
June 17, 2017 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S. Consulate in Turkey has alerted its citizens of heightened security in an Istanbul neighborhood because of a possible terror threat, The Associated Press reports.
The statement released late Friday, June 16 said the Turkish security presence was increased in the central district of Mecidiyekoy and cited a specific street. It said the consulate didn’t have additional information on the specifics of the threat and asked American citizens to remain vigilant.
Turkey’s foreign ministry issued a statement Saturday saying “U.S. authorities made this statement based on normal precautions taken by our security forces rather than any concrete intelligence.”
The U.S. issues security messages and travel warnings throughout the world to inform its citizens of threats and protests. The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Turkey issued at least 22 such messages this year.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
“Concussion” director to helm “Filthy Rich” bestseller adaptation “Filthy Rich” is Patterson’s 2016 nonfiction true-crime best-seller about Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire financier who employed underage girls as masseuses.
Libyan coastguard rescues more than 900 migrants "A coastguard patrol intercepted five inflatable boats and a wooden vessel carrying 906 migrants at dawn on Friday," General Ayoub Qassem said.
Guillermo del Toro's “Book Of Life” getting a sequel Director Jorge R Gutierrez's original story of a childhood love triangle was a surprise smash, and even earned a prestigious Golden Globe Award nomination.
Iran expects to sign gas deal with Total "within weeks" "Iran and Total are summing up the discussions on signing the contract for the development of phase 11 of South Pars," said Zanganeh.