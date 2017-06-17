// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Libyan coastguard rescues more than 900 migrants

Libyan coastguard rescues more than 900 migrants
June 17, 2017 - 17:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Libyan coastguard has rescued more than 900 African and Asian migrants attempting to reach Europe, a navy spokesman said on Saturday, June 17, AFP reports.

"A coastguard patrol from Zawiya (west of Tripoli) intercepted five inflatable boats and a wooden vessel carrying 906 migrants at dawn on Friday," General Ayoub Qassem said.

He added that 25 children and 98 women, including seven who were pregnant, were among those rescued.

"One of the rubber boats was holed and on the point of sinking, while the wooden one did not have a motor," he said.

People traffickers have exploited the chaos in Libya since a 2011 uprising toppled and killed strongman Moamer Kadhafi to boost their lucrative but deadly trade.

Nine months in the Pacific

Supporting women to overcome life changing events

