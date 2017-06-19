ACBA Credit Agricole Bank details business courses at Tbilisi conference
June 19, 2017 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the Caucasus SME Banking Club Conference 2017 in Tbilisi, Georgia, ACBA Credit Agricole Bank presented its non-financial products available since 2013 and the business courses the bank is providing to its partners, as well as the experience it has accumulated throughout the years.
“Very often those starting a business lack relevant education and skills and soon get pushed out of the market,” head of marketing department Arsen Melkonyan said in his speech.
“The 21st century is an era of doing business based on competitive advantages and knowledge. This factor and the bank’s determination of being a sustainable and relyable partner made us reassess customer relations.”
“We are confident that sustainable, long-term, trusted partnership based on mutual assistance is the key to progress and development," Melkonyan said, adding that only competent business relationships create such an atmosphere.
“To create the aforementioned factors and eliminate obstacles, the bank has chosen the path of providing additional knowledge and extensive experience to its partners.”
Representatives of financial and banking systems of Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan participated in the Caucasus SME Banking Club Conference 2017.
The conference is an annual event and tackles issues of regional financial and banking systems.
