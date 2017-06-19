// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Azeri presidents in favor of resuming Karabakh talks: envoy

June 19, 2017 - 16:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in favor of continuing peace negotiations to reach a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Russian co-chair Igor Popov has said.

According to him, the OSCE Minsk Group hopes that the parties will continue political dialogue.

"Both in Baku and in Yerevan, we held discussions on the resumption of the political dialogue," he said.

"Based on these discussions, it can be concluded that the presidents of both countries are in favor of continuing peace negotiations."

The co-chairs fist visited Armenia and Karabakh and met with the presidents and foreign ministers of both countries. They are currently in Azerbaijan.

