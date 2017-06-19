Israel begins reducing electricity supplies to Palestinians in Gaza
June 19, 2017 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israel on Monday, June 19 began reducing its electricity supplies to the two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip already suffering from insufficient flow, electricity authorities on both sides said, according to AFP.
The Jewish state "began to reduce by eight megawatts electricity flow" into the Palestinian enclave, a statement from Gaza's energy authority said.
The state-run Israeli Electricity Corporation said it had diminished power supplies "in accordance with a government directive".
The Israeli move came after the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank, informed Israel it would no longer be footing the bill for electricity in Gaza.
The coastal enclave is controlled by Islamist group Hamas, which is at loggerheads with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
The cut, which will reduce the power flow to Gaza to just two hours a day, raises concerns of rising tensions and a collapse of vital services in a territory that has experienced three wars with Israel since 2008.
Hamas has run Gaza since 2007, when it seized the territory in a near civil war from Abbas' Fatah party in a dispute over parliamentary elections won by the Islamist movement.
Until Monday, Israel supplied 120 megawatts of electricity to Gaza a month, which made up approximately one quarter of the enclave's needs, with the Palestinian Authority paying the 11.3 million euros ($12.65 million) monthly bill.
Since the sole power station in Gaza ran out of fuel and stopped working in April, the 120 megawatts represent 80 percent of available power in the enclave.
The Gaza energy authority said Monday's "dangerous" reduction would have "serious effects" in a territory already suffering from chronic power shortages.
The Israeli Electricity Corporation said power "supply will effectively be reduced on two lines out of ten every day, until the reduction applies to all ten lines".
Photo. AP
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
Students start fundraiser for Armenian lecturer who escaped London fire Kassemdjian managed to escape his 17th floor flat with his girlfriend and elderly auntie before the fire engulfed the building.
Magna to manufacture BMW 5-series plug-in hybrids The BMW 530 plug-in hybrid will be manufactured beginning this summer at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria.
Lucida nabs “Kill Bill” action choreographer’s “Invisible Guard” The film is to be a live action adaptation of one of the hottest animated properties in China, a Tang Dynasty-set martial arts action series.
John G. Avildsen, Oscar-winning helmer of “Rocky” dies at 81 Avildsen also directed Susan Sarandon and Peter Boyle in the ultimately violent drama “Joe” (1970).