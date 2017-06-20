Armenia elections didn't hinder new deal with EU: RPA lawmaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - National Assembly foreign committee chief Armen Ashotyan from the ruling Republican Party (RPA) believes the parliamentary elections held in Armenia won’t hinder the signing of a new partnership agreement with the EU and will further contribute to the process.

Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said earlier that Armenia expects to sign the new agreement at the next Eastern Partnership (EaP) Summit, which will take place in Brussels on November 24.

EU ambassador to Armenia last week said the Electoral Code needs to be changed to include civil society representatives and weighed in on the efficiency of the voting system. The Republican party, in return, urged the envoy against meddling in the country’s internal issues.

Ashotyan said elections prove that Armenia is really ready to strengthen democracy in the country, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

The lawmaker said he was a little surprised at Switalsky’s assessment as the envoy had earlier only detailed the EU’s determination “to help Armenia in the fields where the country would want it to help.”