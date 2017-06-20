EU pleased with Armenia parliament new anti-corruption measure

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union is giving a positive assessment of a package of anti-corruption measures, recently adopted by the Armenian National Assembly, EU ambassador Piotr Switalsky told reporters on Tuesday, June 20.

The new measure envisages the establishment of an anti-corruption body which will have five members and separate staff, and deal with prevention of corruption. Also, the bill will see the creation of “a system of heralds or messengers” and a unified electronic platform of anonymous reports.

“I am personally very dedicated to the fight against corruption in Armenia,” Switalsky said.

“The European Union has allocated a lot of funds particularly in the framework of financing agreements and provided real support, and we never lose hope for better prospects.”

Also Tuesday, Switalski said that if the European Union’s assistance is no longer desirable, it won’t impose its presence in Armenia.